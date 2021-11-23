Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul: Ky. will lose workforce following vaccine mandate, masks don’t work

Sen. Rand Paul discusses the potential vaccine mandate and masks.
Sen. Rand Paul discusses the potential vaccine mandate and masks.
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) says 34 percent of Kentucky’s total labor force is at risk of losing their jobs if the vaccine mandate goes into effect.

The Kentucky Senator says a vaccine mandate is not necessary as he feels that Kentucky is protected based on the current vaccine rates for the older population, coupled with natural immunity.

“So really, I don’t think we’ve ever had a vaccine that’s actually been this popular and successful. The main reason we’re still suffering from this is the virus mutated and in mutating, it’s escaping the vaccine,” said Paul.

You can find Paul’s reports for all 50 states HERE.

Meanwhile, his solution, in order to provide protection to Kentuckians and others, would be to develop a different vaccine targeted specifically at the Delta variant.

“I personally think that rather than forcing people to take a vaccine, we should quickly allow for the development of a new vaccine, the Delta variant vaccine. They have it, they’ve already got it in trials, it’s exactly the same procedure as the previous vaccine. So I would think you could have abbreviated and shortened studies, as long as it’s voluntary.”

Meanwhile, the senator continues his stance on masks, saying they don’t work. Here at home, Barren County lifted its mask mandate and then almost immediately saw an outbreak in the virus, which caused them to re-implement the mandate.

“No evidence that the masks work at all for kids and in schools, they don’t prevent outbreaks. If you look at Sweden, they haven’t worn any masks for the last two years. We are fooling and deluding ourselves and we’re punishing our children. No scientific evidence that the masks work, if they had an increase in numbers if they took the mask off, probably entirely coincidental.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Sen. Rand Paul on inflation, vax mandates, paid family leave, etc.

