Advertisement

Thief steals car with baby inside from Indiana gas station

Child recovered from stolen car
Child recovered from stolen car(WPTA)
By WPTA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Two parents have been reunited with their baby after a thief stole their car with the baby in it.

Their Ford Fusion sedan was stolen from a gas station in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana, a little after 8 p.m. Monday night.

His mother was nearby when the car was stolen.

“Somebody stole our car and kidnapped our son,” said the boy’s father, who had just arrived after hearing what happened.

“If my kid is hurt, whoever did it is dead,” he told a WPTA reporter.

While the parents were contemplating what had happened, police were fanning out to find the car. State police were called in to assist.

Police received a tip from employees at another gas station within 30 minutes.

Someone had hastily placed a car seat carrying a baby on the ground near the building and ran.

Minutes later, the parents were reunited with their baby son, who was unharmed.

Police are still looking for the thief and the car.

Medics checked out the baby before releasing him to his parents.

Copyright 2021 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JAMES HOOPER SHOOTING
Kentucky State Police investigating shooting on I-65 in Hart County
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
A waitress takes orders at a Ramsey's Diner in Lexington on Friday, November 19, 2021.
Kentucky restaurants continue to struggle with ‘ghosting’ issues, staffing shortages despite decreasing quit rate
The BG Freedom Walkers were able to put the dinner together thanks to donations and volunteers.
BG Freedom Walkers host community Thanksgiving dinner

Latest News

Next phase of U.S. 31-W Nashville Road widening will start soon
Next phase of U.S. 31-W Nashville Road widening will start soon
Nashville Airport Becomes Certified as Pet-Friendly Airport
Nashville Airport Becomes Certified as Pet-Friendly Airport
New road project announced
Next phase of U.S. 31-W Nashville Road widening will start soon
Elizabeth U.S. District Judge Edward Davila , center, walks into federal court in San Jose,...
Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial