Warmer for Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day Looks WET!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was a great-looking day, albeit a chilly one! After starting the day with our coldest temperatures since February (Bowling Green’s low at the airport: 22 degrees), readings rebounded into the upper 40s with ample sunshine. We’ll be much warmer Wednesday for the big travel day before Thanksgiving. However, the holiday itself looks DAMP!

After another frosty start, Wednesday will be breezy and warmer, featuring a mix of sun and clouds. Otherwise, don’t expect any rain if you have travel plans tomorrow. Highs Wednesday will reach the mid-to-upper 50s, closer to normal for this time of year. Clouds increase Wednesday night with a stray shower or two possible late.

Thanksgiving Day looks WET! Expect rainy conditions for the holiday as our next frontal system arrives. This front brings another shot of very cold air for Thanksgiving night into Black Friday. You’ll have to dress warmly if you have plans to head out early for shopping Friday morning! Highs will tumble from the low 50s Thanksgiving Day into just the lower 40s Friday. Friday morning shoppers will be greeted to some very cold temperatures in the 20s! A bit of warming comes our way over the weekend, with the rest of the holiday weekend beyond Thanksgiving looking dry at this time.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High 59. Low 43. Winds S at 15 mph.

THANKSGIVING DAY (THURSDAY): Rain likely. Cool. High 52. Low 25. Winds W at 10 mph.

BLACK FRIDAY: Mainly sunny. Much colder. High 42. Low 26. Winds NW at 6 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 47

Today’s Low: 22

Normal High: 56

Normal Low: 36

Record High: 78 (1930)

Record Low: 10 (1880)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.17″ (-0.54″)

Yearly Precip: 50.27″ (+5.52″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:31 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 51)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5330 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.