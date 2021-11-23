Wendy’s ‘Twinkle at the Track’ to open Thanksgiving Day with new additions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s getting close to the start of the holiday season and for many, that means finding ways to start getting into the Christmas spirit.

It also means that it’s almost time for the opening day of Wendy’s ‘Twinkle at the Track’ at The National Corvette Museum. “We are opening a night early this year”, said Morgan Watson the Sales & Marketing Coordinator at the National Corvette Museum’s Motorsports Park, “we’re gonna open on Thanksgiving”.

In addition to the early opening, the track will have some new attractions, including a holiday village.

“We have some new additions this year, some fun surprises. And then lots of things that are new in general,” said Watson, “So we have what we’re calling the holiday village. We have an activity tent, you can do smores kits, drink some hot chocolate out there, high-speed karting, and lots of other stuff for the kiddos, and a great environment for the folks or the car lovers in your group”.

The holiday village isn’t the only new feature for this year’s Twinkle at the Track. Within the village, Santa will have a garage featuring a special new sleigh. “Guests are going to find that Santa has actually traded in his sleigh for a brand new C8 Corvette,” said Watson “and not only can you get a look at that car up close and personal, you can also get your picture made in it.”

Tickets are $20 per car, Monday through Thursday, and $25 per car, Friday through Sunday. For more information visit the Motorsports Park Website or Facebook Page.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.