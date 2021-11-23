WKU: 9 students honored at Kentucky Academy of Science virtual meeting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Nine Western Kentucky University and Gatton Academy students were honored for their research presentations at the Kentucky Academy of Science virtual meeting Nov. 5-6.

More than 400 scientists and students registered for the 2021 annual meeting, and more than 130 students from Kentucky colleges and universities participated in the research competitions.

Student award winners and project titles included the following:

Computer & Information Sciences

1st place: Gatton Academy seniors Bella Norman of Alvaton and Sarisha Lohano of Louisville, Predicting Mycobacteriophage Gene Start Sites Using Artificial Intelligence

Geography

1st place: WKU senior Kayla Krohman, a Meteorology major from Walton, Mitigating Flood Impacts in Kenya Using Soil Moil Moisture and Streamflow

Mathematics

1st place: Gatton Academy senior Logan Stewart of LaGrange and WKU senior Matthew Poynter , a Mathematics major from Louisville, Wolfram Demonstration Projects to Simulate the Control of Vibrations on a String

2nd place: WKU senior Lily Donahue, a Mathematics major from New Haven, Competitive 20 Questions

Physics & Astronomy

2nd place: WKU senior Lars Hebenstiel , a Physics and Mathematics major from Union, Experimental Observation of Stochastic Resonance in a Magnetically Driven Mechanical Duffing Oscillator

3rd place: WKU senior Alexandra Driehaus, a Physics and Mathematics major from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, Development of a Scent Categorization Algorithm Using Machine Learning to Analyze Gas Chromatography (GC) Signals

Environmental Sciences

3rd place: WKU senior Britton Davis, a Geography/Environmental Studies major from Park City, Karst Hydrogeologic Investigation of Cave Inputs Related to the Lost River Cave Gasoline Leak

A listing of winners in all categories is available at https://www.kyscience.org/student_competition_winners.php

Presentations are available in the Online Program at https://kyscience.org/

