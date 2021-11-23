Advertisement

WKU Geologist awarded Chinese Government Friendship Award

Dr. Chris Groves received the Chinese Government Friendship Award for his work on water supply...
Dr. Chris Groves received the Chinese Government Friendship Award for his work on water supply issues in the country.(WKU)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University announced that a Geologist at the school has been awarded the Chinese Government Friendship Award, which is considered one of China’s highest awards for foreign experts doing work in the country.

Dr. Chris Groves, who directs the Crawford Hydrology Lab in WKU’s Applied Research and Technology Program, has worked in China more than 25 years and made 39 visits to help solve problems with water resources in the southwest region of the country.

Groves has secured more than $2 million through which he and other WKU colleagues, students and other partners have conducted research and training in Hydrogeology and the methods used to study water resources.

