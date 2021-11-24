Barren County appoints first female road supervisor for transportation department

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -The Barren County Transportation department has appointed its new road supervisor.

Susan Gibson is one of few women in this in the state of Kentucky.

Susan has worked with the transportation department in Barren County for ten and a half years and was an administrative assistant beforehand.

She is also the first woman in Barren County to hold this position, and possibly the second in the state.

Susan said she is looking forward to working with a good group of men and women at the department.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.