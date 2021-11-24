BGMU: Starting Tuesday one lane of Scottsville Rd. will be closed for electric work

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you travel down Scottsville Rd. for your morning commute, this may affect your drive starting Tuesday.

BGMU Electric Crews will have one right lane of Scottsville Road closed between Wilkinson Trace and Oliver Street, heading toward downtown, beginning Tuesday, November 30.

The lane closure will take place from 6 am until 2 pm over the course of four days, with work being complete on Friday, December 3 at 2 pm.

On Tuesday, November 30, the intersection of Scottsville Road and S. Park Drive will be closed from 6 am until noon, with traffic being rerouted through an access road. Work will consist of replacing poles and upgrading our system.

As always, crews will complete work in the shortest timeframe possible.

Please drive safely in this area.

