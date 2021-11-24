Advertisement

BGMU: Starting Tuesday one lane of Scottsville Rd. will be closed for electric work

11/30 - 12/3
BGMU (GFX)
BGMU (GFX)(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you travel down Scottsville Rd. for your morning commute, this may affect your drive starting Tuesday.

BGMU Electric Crews will have one right lane of Scottsville Road closed between Wilkinson Trace and Oliver Street, heading toward downtown, beginning Tuesday, November 30.

The lane closure will take place from 6 am until 2 pm over the course of four days, with work being complete on Friday, December 3 at 2 pm.

On Tuesday, November 30, the intersection of Scottsville Road and S. Park Drive will be closed from 6 am until noon, with traffic being rerouted through an access road. Work will consist of replacing poles and upgrading our system.

As always, crews will complete work in the shortest timeframe possible.

Please drive safely in this area.

For more information log on to www.bgmu.com.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Auburn woman dies in single car accident
Barren County inmate George Thompson
Barren Co. inmate escapes during transport to hospital
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
New road project announced
Next phase of U.S. 31-W Nashville Road widening will start soon
Sen. Rand Paul discusses the potential vaccine mandate and masks.
Sen. Rand Paul: Ky. will lose workforce following vaccine mandate, masks don’t work

Latest News

Rain arrives tomorrow
Bundle up this morning!
DUI graphic
Thanksgiving kicks off deadly season for impaired crashes
BG Public Works to Add Four Roundabouts to Westen Avenue Area
BG Public Works to Add Four Roundabouts to Westen Avenue Area
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon Shirley was shot in his unmarked vehicle while...
Family shares frustration with LMPD’s investigation of fallen deputy Brandon Shirley