BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have responded to a robbery at BB&T bank at 2750 Nashville Road.

Just before 4:00, police say a masked man entered BB&T bank, waved a weapon, and demanded money.

The employees complied and the suspect left on foot.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

