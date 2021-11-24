Bundle up this morning!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A CHILLY morning indeed as we track temperatures staying in the 30s early this morning. We’ll stay dry with partly cloudy skies turning to mostly cloudy throughout today.

A high pressure system is keeping us high and dry today. However, that changes as we head into Thanksgiving Day morning. A cold front pushing in from the west will bring us scattered showers by our early morning hours - affecting western portions of our viewing area first. We’ll see rain progress into our area through the majority of our morning and afternoon hours. We should be dry by evening time, and we’ll see a dry stretch beyond that. Highs will stick to the upper 40s and low 50s through the remainder of the work week and weekend, so you’ll need the jacket! Stay tuned WBKO News for the latest on your 7-day forecast.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 56. Low 43. Winds S at 13 mph.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly cloudy w/ scattered showers. High 52. Low 25. Winds SW at 10 mph.

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 42. Low 26. Winds W at 6 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 56

Normal Low: 35

Record High Today: 75 (1931)

Record Low Today: 2 (1950)

Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.

Sunset: 4:31 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (5254 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 47

Yesterday’s Low: 22

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.17″ (-0.54″)

Yearly Precip: 50.27″ (+5.52″)

