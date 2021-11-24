Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Two guys credit card fraud

Credit Card Fraud
Credit Card Fraud(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating the theft of a wallet and fraudulent use of credit cards.

They say the victim lost his wallet at a local retail store and later discovered someone used his debit/credit cards at several stores in town. The charges total over $1,000.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name; and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

