Crime Stoppers: Two guys credit card fraud

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating the theft of a wallet and fraudulent use of credit cards.

They say the victim lost his wallet at a local retail store and later discovered someone used his debit/credit cards at several stores in town. The charges total over $1,000.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name; and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.