Advertisement

Day before Thanksgiving travel much busier this year compared to 2020

It’s the busiest travel day of the year, and unlike last year, people are getting back to their...
It’s the busiest travel day of the year, and unlike last year, people are getting back to their traditions to travel to Thanksgiving destinations.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Chelsea Jones
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the busiest travel day of the year, and unlike last year, people are getting back to their traditions to travel to Thanksgiving destinations.

Our Phil Pendleton and Chelsea Jones are out taking a look at this year’s holiday travel.

Scott County

The rest stop off I-75 in Georgetown was busy all Wednesday afternoon. Drivers told us road conditions have been great due to nice weather.

“I have three daughters, all of them are coming into Columbus, one from Chicago, one from Atlanta,” traveler Jefferson Hunt said.

“We’re just so glad that everyone has had the chance to get their vaccine and we just had our booster a week ago, so yeah, we’re much more relaxed,” said Judy Allen, traveler from Tennessee.

Laurel County

Just off exit 41 on I-75 in Laurel County, traffic heading south was pretty heavy early Wednesday afternoon and could pick up a lot more. It’s a scene that’s much different than the Wednesday before Thanksgiving last year.

Randy Kuhn is driving from New York to Atlanta to spend Thanksgiving with family. He’s among the many people hitting the roads for the holidays who stayed home last year. Kuhn traveled mostly through the night, but said traffic really started picking up early Wednesday morning.

A worker at a local truck stop said they are expecting a lot of business today, based on what previous day-before-Thanksgivings have been.

Just about everyone we spoke with said they’re traveling, while they celebrated the holiday in a much different way last year.

“We are in such a different place this year than last year. More people are vaccinated. I think the virus has worked its way through a lot of the populations,” Kuhn said.

“Last year we just did our turkey and dressing at our house. Local family,” said traveler Denise Rector, headed for Ohio.

State police said traditionally, I-75 southbound will experience extremely heavy traffic between London and the Tennessee line, with a combination of holiday travelers and people leaving work.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Auburn woman dies in single car accident
Barren County inmate George Thompson
Barren Co. inmate escapes during transport to hospital
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
Sen. Rand Paul discusses the potential vaccine mandate and masks.
Sen. Rand Paul: Ky. will lose workforce following vaccine mandate, masks don’t work
New road project announced
Next phase of U.S. 31-W Nashville Road widening will start soon

Latest News

Verizon - Bluegrass Cellular merger
After Bluegrass Cellular and Verizon merger, customers still experiencing issues
save the turkeys!
‘Save the turkeys’ Warren County family want everyone to remember Thanksgiving
Customers Continue to Experience Issues After Bluegrass Cellular and Verizon Merger
Customers Continue to Experience Issues After Bluegrass Cellular and Verizon Merger
BREAKING: Bowling Green Police Respond to Robbery at BB&T Bank
BREAKING: Bowling Green Police Respond to Robbery at BB&T Bank
Drainage Work Will Close A Section ok KY 63 Tompkinsville Rd. Starting Monday
Drainage Work Will Close A Section ok KY 63 Tompkinsville Rd. Starting Monday