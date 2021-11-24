Four roundabouts to be added to Westen Ave. in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Public Works Department is planning to add four new roundabouts to the Westen Avenue area of Bowling Green.

An open house to discuss the plans with local residents was held at the Realtor’s Association Tuesday evening. These new roundabouts are still in the design and planning phases right now.

They will replace the four-way stops at Ashley Circle, Patrick way, Rockingham Avenue, and Highland way.

Public Works officials said these roundabouts will help with congestion in the area, as sometimes during the day traffic gets backed up at these intersections.

“The advantage of a roundabout over a four-way stop is there are fewer delays, you don’t have to come to a complete stop if nobody is in the circle,” Bowling Green’s Assistant City Engineer Kyle Hunt said.

He said they took interest in installing more roundabouts after seeing the successful operation of the one at Shive Lane.

“We started evaluating other locations where we think roundabouts would improve traffic flow,” Hunt explained. Westen Avenue seemed like the perfect candidate for the next roundabout, and now there are plans to install four.

“Westen does receive a lot of traffic between Campbell Lane and Scottsville Road,” he said. “So during peak hours in the morning and the afternoon, we do see a lot of delay at each of the intersections.”

One of the roundabouts will help mitigate traffic near Bowling Green High School. They’re confident that delays will be decreased.

“It will help the traffic flow smoother, fewer stops along the corridor, and overall improve traffic flow on the street,” Hunt stated.

The new projects should have low impacts on the surrounding residential areas and businesses. Public Works officials said because Westen avenue has extra-wide rights of way, it gives them more room to work with.

