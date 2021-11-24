Jet’s Pizza raising money for WKU dispatcher battling cancer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All day Tuesday, Jet’s Pizza is donating 20% of sales to the family of WKU Dispatcher Michelle Kitchens.

“We’re just very thankful that they were agreed to do the fundraiser for us,” WKU Police’s Public Information Officer Melissa Bailey said. “That’s what we need as a police department and, you know, all the agencies in Bowling Green, we need the community support.”

Kitchens was diagnosed with Stage 3 Cervical Cancer. “She had told me that she was looking at another surgery that she was going to have to have, and I know that she has had some other surgeries because of the Cervical Cancer,” Bailey said.

The money that is raised will go to help Kitchens and her family with medical expenses. You can order delivery or pick-up, and 20% of what you buy will go to the cause. Jet’s Pizza closes at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

“Michelle’s always had a great attitude, very friendly, very family oriented,” Bailey said. “She’s all about her family and has always been a great employee.”

You can continue to donate by dropping off a check to the WKU Police Department. Jet’s Pizza will also have a donation jar to collect money.

