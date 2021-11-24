Advertisement

KYTC: Drainage work will close a section of KY 63 Tompkinsville Rd. in Barren Co.

Closure expected to begin Monday, Nov. 29.
KYTC (gfx)
KYTC (gfx)(KYTC)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Drainage work by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet may cause delays starting Monday in Barren County.

A pipe replacement project will temporarily close a section of KY 63 Tompkinsville Road in Barren County next week.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 29 KY 63 Tompkinsville Road will close near Falling Timber Creek at mile point 8.7.

The roadway is expected to open by the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 3.

A detour using U.S. 31-EX, KY 249, and KY 820 will be in place.

Motorists should plan ahead as the detour will add additional travel time.

The temporary closure is necessary for crews to replace drainage pipes in two locations.

KY 63 Detour

