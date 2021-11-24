The Main Course at Our Thanksgiving Dinner: RAIN!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our “Thanksgiving Eve” Wednesday was breezy and warmer! Temps soared into the upper 50s for many, with Bowling Green topping out at 60°! Our weather won’t be as warm - or as nice - on Thanksgiving Day, however.

Thanksgiving Day will be one better spent indoors with the family, cooking/eating food and watching football! Rain arrives first thing Thanksgiving morning, tapering to scattered showers during the afternoon. Southwest winds early in the day will become more northwesterly by afternoon as a cold front slides through. Highs will top out around 50°, about 10° cooler than Wednesday’s readings. Rain ends Thursday evening with clearing skies into the night. It will turn much colder, with lows plunging into the 20s for Black Friday morning. Bundle up if you intend to head out shopping Friday, as even with sunshine’s return, we’ll only see temps climb into the low 40s!

The remainder of the holiday weekend looks nicer, with partly to mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures. We’ll stay dry through at least the middle of next week. Highs eventually return to near seasonal norms by the middle of next week as we close out November and enter into December. Overnight lows will range from the upper 20s to mid 30s.

From all of us in the First Alert Weather Team...have a Happy Thanksgiving!!!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THANKSGIVING DAY (THURSDAY): Rain likely. Cooler. High 50. Low 25. Winds SW at 10 mph.

BLACK FRIDAY: Mainly sunny. Much colder. High 42. Low 26. Winds W at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. High 55. Low 34. Winds S at 10 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 60

Today’s Low: 26

Normal High: 56

Normal Low: 35

Record High: 75 (1931)

Record Low: 2 (1950)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.17″ (-0.68″)

Yearly Precip: 50.27″ (+5.38″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:31 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 51)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5330 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

