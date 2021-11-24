Man pleads guilty in downtown graffiti case, sentenced two years

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The man accused of spraypainting graffiti and profanity in downtown Bowling Green has pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to jail time.

In mid-May, Bowling Green Police responded to reports of vandalism that were widespread in the downtown area and hit buildings and businesses including Bowling Green Daily News, Bowling Green Ballpark and sidewalks at Fountain Square Park.

References to Israel, Black Lives Matter, classism, and defunding police were spray-painted on businesses, sidewalks, and roadways. One spray-painted message read, “report the news, not propaganda.”

Javier Hernandez-Cerrito was accused of being responsible for the vandalism.

On Tuesday, Hernandez-Cerrito pleaded guilty to those crimes and faces several counts of Criminal Mischief, according to court documents. A Persistent Felony Offender charge was dropped against Hernandez-Cerrito.

Hernandez-Cerrito faces two years in jail following the plea.

RELATED: ‘Wide-spread rash of graffiti’ in downtown Bowling Green

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.