This week’s JA People of Action features the volunteers for Logan County High School’s Senior Seminar

This week’s JA People of Action features the volunteers for Logan County High School’s Senior Seminar
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action features the volunteers for Logan County High School’s Senior Seminar. Eleven volunteers taught the seniors the JA It’s My Job curriculum. JA It’s My Job (Soft Skills) helps students understand the value of professional communication and soft skills, making them more employable to future employers across multiple career clusters. Lessons focus on social and soft skill competencies relating real-life experiences to job skills and preparing students for their future careers. Topics include communication and presentation skills, manners, listening skills, and cell phone etiquette. Thank you to the wonderful administration, teachers, and students who welcomed Junior Achievement into their classrooms. A big thank you to all of the fantastic volunteers who took time out of their day and their very busy schedules to give back to the community!

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

