Advertisement

WKU Athletic Director Todd Stewart on staying in CUSA

(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On July 30, the University of Oklahoma and University of Texas at Austin joined the South Eastern Conference, causing a domino effect that trickled down all the way down to the Conference USA.

“We anticipated, at least two teams leaving Conference USA, maybe four, six was a little high, that was a little higher than what we thought,” Athletic Director Todd Stewart said.

Nine schools left the CUSA, (Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, North Texas, Old Dominion, Rice, Southern Miss, UAB and UTSA) six of which are heading to the American Athletic Conference. The AAC did not have WKU in their plans.

“The American’s strategy was to add schools from the biggest cities, so they took the six schools that were the six biggest markets,” Stewart said. “Bowling Green is not one of the top markets in the country. There’s a lot of great things about Bowling Green, but in terms of television market rankings, it’s not near the top, so from what we were told, we were not under consideration because of that.”

This biggest rumor for WKU was the Mid-American Conference and Western was ready to make the move.

“We would have taken a bid if offered to the MAC, whether it was as a 13 or as a package of four teams. That did not matter to us. If we were offered an opportunity to be in the MAC, we would have gone”

The MAC only wanted two teams and it was set for Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State to join, however MTSU backed out at the last second causing them to rescind their bid.

WKU will be staying in the CUSA for now, but AD Stewart is still confident for the future.

“I think that this has been an ever changing landscape and it will continue to change, and this latest wave of realignment did not go as we had hoped, but it’s just one chapter in the book, and this will be a lengthy book, there will be a lot more reading ahead, and there are very good days ahead for WKU athletics.”

“We will always do what’s best for Western Kentucky University. I can assure you of that.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Auburn woman dies in single car accident
Barren County inmate George Thompson
Barren Co. inmate escapes during transport to hospital
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
JAMES HOOPER SHOOTING
Kentucky State Police investigating shooting on I-65 in Hart County

Latest News

WKU WBB cruise to 96-59 win over Kentucky State
Tops win third straight C-USA Tournament; Seventh in eight season
WKU Wins 6th Straight Game Steamrolling FAU 52-17
WKU Wins 6th Straight Game Steamrolling FAU 52-17
Steady Serve Receive Leads Tops to Sweep of UTEP & Third-Straight Championship Appearance