4th Annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Drop feeds 500 local families

4th Annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Drop presented by Houchens Industries.
4th Annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Drop presented by Houchens Industries.(Sublime Media)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Stuff the Bus Foundation is providing turkeys for the Thanksgiving meals of 500 families this season.

Stuff the Bus works toward the mission of leveling the playing field for kids in Southcentral Kentucky on the first day of school and beyond. The Turkey Drop, with the help of Community Champion Partners like Houchens Industries, Logan Aluminum, the Mint Gaming Hall, and Wendy’s of Bowling Green, Stuff the Bus is able to give back to families beyond the preparation for back-to-school.

The 500 families who received turkeys for their Thanksgiving meal from Stuff the Bus are presented as follows:

● 100 families in Butler County

● 100 families in Logan County

● 100 families in Simpson County

● 200 families in Warren County

WBKO Television, the television media partner of Stuff the Bus, donated half an hour of programming to the nonprofit to commemorate the Turkey Drop. The show has been produced by creative marketing agency Sublime Media Group.

After this Turkey Drop, the event will have served over 1,000 local families in southcentral Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

