Authorities searching for missing Edmonson County juvenile

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a missing Edmonson County juvenile.

Edmonson County Sheriff deputies responded to Brownsville Manor Apartments for a report of a runaway 12-year-old female.

Madison Lynn “Maddie” Sowders was last seen by her family going to bed the night of November 23.

Police say she was wearing black sweatpants, a black and camouflage hooded sweatshirt, and is possibly wearing white tennis shoes.

She is approximately 5 foot 4 inches tall, is 105 pounds, has brown eyes and brown shoulder length hair.

Sowders has been missing as early as 10:30 pm on November 23.

Anyone with any information as to her location please contact Edmonson County Dispatch, or your local authorities.

