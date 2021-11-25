Advertisement

Bowling Green Police respond to robbery at Springhill Liquors

Bowling Green Police responded to a robbery from Spring Hill Liquors
Bowling Green Police responded to a robbery from Spring Hill Liquors(wbko)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Around 9:01 p.m., Bowling Green Police responded to a robbery at Springhill Liquors on Russellville Road.

Authorities are currently looking for the suspect and vehicle.

The suspect is described as a man with black hair and was last seen wearing a green jacket.

Police say the vehicle is a green Ford Expedition with stickers located on the front and back windshield areas.

If you see the suspect or vehicle, call 270-393-4000.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

