Bowling Green Police respond to robbery at Springhill Liquors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Around 9:01 p.m., Bowling Green Police responded to a robbery at Springhill Liquors on Russellville Road.

Authorities are currently looking for the suspect and vehicle.

The suspect is described as a man with black hair and was last seen wearing a green jacket.

Police say the vehicle is a green Ford Expedition with stickers located on the front and back windshield areas.

If you see the suspect or vehicle, call 270-393-4000.

