Bowling Green Police respond to robbery at Springhill Liquors
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Around 9:01 p.m., Bowling Green Police responded to a robbery at Springhill Liquors on Russellville Road.
Authorities are currently looking for the suspect and vehicle.
The suspect is described as a man with black hair and was last seen wearing a green jacket.
Police say the vehicle is a green Ford Expedition with stickers located on the front and back windshield areas.
If you see the suspect or vehicle, call 270-393-4000.
We will continue to update this story as more details become available.
