Advertisement

More voters removed from Kentucky rolls than added

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams blasted Hillary Clinton for pushing what he called a...
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams blasted Hillary Clinton for pushing what he called a "bigoted" narrative of voter suppression.(WAVE 3 News)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams has announced that for the sixth month this year, more voters were removed from Kentucky’s voter rolls than were added.

In October, 6,968 new voters were registered and 7,146 were removed.

“Ensuring election integrity is a daily process,” said Adams. “Through vigilance and diligence, we are cleaning up the mess I inherited when I was sworn in last year.”

Adams reported that Democratic registrants now make up 46% of the electorate and Republicans now make up 44% of the voters. In addition, 9.5% of voters are listed under other affiliations.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Police responded to a robbery at BB&T bank
Bowling Green Police respond to robbery at BB&T bank
Javier Hernandez-Cerrito sentenced in downtown vandalism case.
Man pleads guilty in downtown graffiti case, sentenced two years
Barren County inmate George Thompson
Barren Co. inmate escapes during transport to hospital
Credit Card Fraud
Crime Stoppers: Two guys credit card fraud
Sen. Rand Paul discusses the potential vaccine mandate and masks.
Sen. Rand Paul: Ky. will lose workforce following vaccine mandate, masks don’t work

Latest News

Rock The DAM Fest tickets going on sale Friday, Nov. 26
Tickets going on sale Nov. 26 for 80s Rock the Dam Fest
Light Up Glasgow will be Friday Nov. 26 beginning at 5 p.m.
Light Up Glasgow coming to Barren County Courthouse
Tickets Going on Sale for Dam Fest
Tickets Going on Sale for Dam Fest
Soggy Day Ahead!
Soggy Thanksgiving Day ahead!