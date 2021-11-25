More voters removed from Kentucky rolls than added

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams has announced that for the sixth month this year, more voters were removed from Kentucky’s voter rolls than were added.

In October, 6,968 new voters were registered and 7,146 were removed.

“Ensuring election integrity is a daily process,” said Adams. “Through vigilance and diligence, we are cleaning up the mess I inherited when I was sworn in last year.”

Adams reported that Democratic registrants now make up 46% of the electorate and Republicans now make up 44% of the voters. In addition, 9.5% of voters are listed under other affiliations.

