One-on-one interview with Rep. Brett Guthrie to discuss vaccine mandates, Covid recovery, etc.

By Laura Rogers
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week Representative Brett Guthrie visited the WBKO Studios where he sat down with Laura Rogers to chat about many issues that are affecting Americans today. The topics discussed with the Congressman include vaccine mandates, pandemic/economy recovery, vaccine hesitancy, inflation and the hope for more bipartisanship in Washington.

