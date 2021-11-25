‘Save the turkeys’ Warren County family want everyone to remember Thanksgiving

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Warren County family says Save the turkeys!

But it might not be what you think.

Teresa and Greg Hardcastle are spreading the message to not forget the Thanksgiving holiday.

At the beginning of November the Hardcastle’s start putting inflatable turkeys in their front yard, and one by one they watch their flock grow.

”We think that people jump from Halloween to Christmas. And we decided about five or six years ago that we were going to say Thanksgiving, one turkey at a time, and the whole goal is to just remind people, that Thanksgiving is an important holiday, and to be thankful,” says Teresa Hardcastle.

The Hardcastle’s welcome anyone to take pictures of their flock at their home on 1314 Willow Way in Bowling Green.

They just ask to be careful with the wiring around the display.

