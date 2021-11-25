Sharp’s Triple-Double Powers WKU to 88-62 Win Over Alabama A&M

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jamarion Sharp made history Wednesday with a triple-double and a new blocks record, leading the way in WKU Hilltopper Basketball’s well-rounded 88-62 victory over Alabama A&M at E.A. Diddle Arena.

The 7-foot-5 junior center Sharp had 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks, marking just the third triple-double in program history and the first since Darius Thompson at Marshall on Jan. 6, 2018.

Sharp also set a new WKU record with 10 blocks, breaking the previous single-game high of nine by Chris Marcus and Elgrace Wilborn.

“Honestly, it felt great because I knew this was my first time starting so I knew I had to bring energy, and since I brought energy, I spread it everywhere and it just kept going on up from there,” Sharp said.

Sharp’s historic day was just one highlight of a crisp overall effort for the Hilltoppers (2-3).

WKU shot 55.9% from the field overall and made 12 of 25 3-pointers, including 8 of 11 in the first half. The Tops recorded a massive 27 assists on 33 made baskets, while also tallying 11 blocks as a team – their most against a Division I team since 2001.

Sophomore guard Sherman Brashear led WKU off the bench with a career-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers.

“Well, I got a lot of open looks and the coaching staff, and my teammates put a lot of confidence in me shooting the rock,” Brashear said. “So, when you have that behind you it’s real easy to go out there and play comfortable and hit a shot.”

Senior forward Jairus Hamilton finished with 15 points, while fifth-year senior guard Josh Anderson added 11 points, a career-high nine assists and six rebounds.

Redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton had 12 points and five assists, and junior forward Isaiah Cozart chipped in nine points and five rebounds on 4-of-4 shooting in his first action of the season.

“We definitely had to contribute in the ways that we could,” Cozart said. “Same thing, trying to get rebounds, playing as hard as possible to keep our energy up and stuff while we had to fill that hole.”

WKU put the game away early with a 21-4 run to start and led 47-25 at the break.

Alabama A&M (1-4) shot just 33.3% from the field and was outrebounded 49-31. Garrett Hicks led the Bulldogs with 21 points.

“I thought we carried our practices the last two days, togetherness, and that game, and I saw that,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “I saw those guys come off the bench, Cozart, Cam Justice, I said is a huge factor, and Sherm, all of those guys came in and added to. We need that. The big man (Sharp) was a factor, look at those stats and you can tell he is a factor, in a lot of ways. Good team win, it was a good team win, something we keep building on. We just have to keep finding ways to keep getting better.”

The Hilltoppers stay at home to host UT Martin at 12 p.m. CT Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena. The game will stream on ESPN+ and air locally in Bowling Green on WKU PBS.

