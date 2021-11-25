Soggy Thanksgiving Day ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered showers will drag in from the west along a cold front. You will need the jacket today as temperatures will struggle to make it past the upper 40s!

Scattered showers will dominate much of our morning and afternoon hours. With this system we’ll see moderate to heavy pockets of rain, though no severe weather is expected. You’ll just need the umbrella and the windshield wipers if you plan to be out and about today! Current models read almost half an inch of rain to accumulate over the area as well. We’ll dry out as we head into this evening and tonight. Friday will be off to a COLD start. Morning temperature readings kick us of in the 20s! If you like to line up outside of stores before sunrise to get good deals, definitely plan to wear a few layers while waiting outside. Temperatures will struggle to break out of the upper 30s through the afternoon, so you’ll need to hold on to the warm gear. Beyond that, we’re tracking a dry stretch ahead! We’ll see daytime highs flirt with the upper 40s and low 50s through this weekend and start to next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THANKSGIVING DAY (THURSDAY): Rain likely. Cooler. High 50. Low 25. Winds SW at 10 mph.

BLACK FRIDAY: Mainly sunny. Much colder. High 42. Low 26. Winds W at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. High 55. Low 34. Winds S at 10 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 60

Today’s Low: 26

Normal High: 56

Normal Low: 35

Record High: 75 (1931)

Record Low: 2 (1950)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.17″ (-0.68″)

Yearly Precip: 50.27″ (+5.38″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:31 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 51)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5330 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

