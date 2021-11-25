Advertisement

Tickets going on sale Nov. 26 for 80s Rock the Dam Fest

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WBKO) - Tickets will be on sale for the 5th Annual 80′s Rock the Dam Fest at Beaver Dam Amphitheater on Friday, Nov. 26.

A password presale for tickets will begin at 9 a.m. for the July 30, 2022 show.

To receive the password, you can sign up for the email newsletter from the Beaver Dam Tourism Commission. Generic tickets will be sold to the public on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 9 a.m.

“We are excited to announce the fifth installment of our ‘80s Rock the DAM Fest,” said Becky Geary, the Executive Director for Beaver Dam Tourism Commission. “This annual event has quickly become a fan favorite, bringing folks to Beaver Dam from all across the states each year. Our new seating model, along with the partnerships for hotel and shuttle packages, promises an unequaled concert experience.”

Performances include Stephen Pearcy, Quiet Riot, Kix, and Bullet Boys.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Police responded to a robbery at BB&T bank
Bowling Green Police respond to robbery at BB&T bank
Javier Hernandez-Cerrito sentenced in downtown vandalism case.
Man pleads guilty in downtown graffiti case, sentenced two years
Barren County inmate George Thompson
Barren Co. inmate escapes during transport to hospital
Credit Card Fraud
Crime Stoppers: Two guys credit card fraud
Sen. Rand Paul discusses the potential vaccine mandate and masks.
Sen. Rand Paul: Ky. will lose workforce following vaccine mandate, masks don’t work

Latest News

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams blasted Hillary Clinton for pushing what he called a...
More voters removed from Kentucky rolls than added
Light Up Glasgow will be Friday Nov. 26 beginning at 5 p.m.
Light Up Glasgow coming to Barren County Courthouse
Tickets Going on Sale for Dam Fest
Tickets Going on Sale for Dam Fest
Soggy Day Ahead!
Soggy Thanksgiving Day ahead!