Tickets going on sale Nov. 26 for 80s Rock the Dam Fest

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WBKO) - Tickets will be on sale for the 5th Annual 80′s Rock the Dam Fest at Beaver Dam Amphitheater on Friday, Nov. 26.

A password presale for tickets will begin at 9 a.m. for the July 30, 2022 show.

To receive the password, you can sign up for the email newsletter from the Beaver Dam Tourism Commission. Generic tickets will be sold to the public on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 9 a.m.

“We are excited to announce the fifth installment of our ‘80s Rock the DAM Fest,” said Becky Geary, the Executive Director for Beaver Dam Tourism Commission. “This annual event has quickly become a fan favorite, bringing folks to Beaver Dam from all across the states each year. Our new seating model, along with the partnerships for hotel and shuttle packages, promises an unequaled concert experience.”

Performances include Stephen Pearcy, Quiet Riot, Kix, and Bullet Boys.

