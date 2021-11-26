BGMU announces Scottsville Road closures for roadwork

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Municipal Utilities office has announced it will close parts of Scottsville road next week for road work.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 30, crews will have one right lane of Scottsville Road closed between Wilkinson Trace and Oliver Street heading toward downtown.

The lane closure will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. over the course of four days with work anticipated to be finished on Friday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

Crews also will close the intersection of Scottsville Road and South Park Drive beginning on Nov. 30 from 6 a.m. to noon with traffic being re-routed through an access road.

