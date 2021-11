BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have responded to a shooting on Shannon Way near Old Barren River Road.

Police say it’s an accidental shooting, and one person has been taken to the hospital.

There is no update on his condition.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

I’m at the scene of a shooting on Shannon Way in Bowling Green.



Working to find out more details. pic.twitter.com/SDFMh0r8wQ — Alexandra Hennard (@alliehennard) November 26, 2021

