Churches unite to help give meals for Thanksgiving

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For years, First Christian Church and State Street United Methodist Church partnered up to provide meals to those in Bowling Green on Thanksgiving Day.

This year, a donation from Essity also helped those efforts.

Essity is a global hygiene and health company with manufacturing operations in Bowling Green.

State Street United Methodist Church served as the location to pick up a hot meal.

Reverend Craig Tuck of State Street United Methodist Church says, “we want to be the presence of Christ and that for those who are hungry or able to provide a meal for those who have no roof over their head, we can provide shelter. And for me, I’m just proud to be in a community where churches like our two churches are working together to make that available for folks.

Meals were picked up and delivered, they each included turkey, stuffing, gravy, ham, green beans, potatoes, and homemade desserts from church members.

