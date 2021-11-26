Advertisement

Churches unite to help give meals for Thanksgiving

By Ana Medina
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For years, First Christian Church and State Street United Methodist Church partnered up to provide meals to those in Bowling Green on Thanksgiving Day.

This year, a donation from Essity also helped those efforts.

Essity is a global hygiene and health company with manufacturing operations in Bowling Green.

State Street United Methodist Church served as the location to pick up a hot meal.

Reverend Craig Tuck of State Street United Methodist Church says, “we want to be the presence of Christ and that for those who are hungry or able to provide a meal for those who have no roof over their head, we can provide shelter. And for me, I’m just proud to be in a community where churches like our two churches are working together to make that available for folks.

Meals were picked up and delivered, they each included turkey, stuffing, gravy, ham, green beans, potatoes, and homemade desserts from church members.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Police responded to a robbery at BB&T bank
Bowling Green Police respond to robbery at BB&T bank
Javier Hernandez-Cerrito sentenced in downtown vandalism case.
Man pleads guilty in downtown graffiti case, sentenced two years
Bowling Green Police responded to a robbery from Spring Hill Liquors
Bowling Green Police respond to robbery at Springhill Liquors
Credit Card Fraud
Crime Stoppers: Two guys credit card fraud
Missing Edmonson County Juvenile
Authorities searching for missing Edmonson County juvenile

Latest News

View From The Hill: KY Teacher Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held at WKU for the first time
Hall of Fame
View from the Hill: Hall of Fame Inductees
Brett Guthrie
One on One with Brett Guthrie
Churches partner to provide free Thanksgiving lunches
Churches partner up to provide free Thanksgiving meals