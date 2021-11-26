Foreign exchange student provides boost to Logan County Football’s big playoff run

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday will be the first time ever the Logan County Cougars Football team competes for a chance to make the Class 4A state championship game, it’s also the first year ever playing football for player Mattia Giubilato.

“July was the first time I picked up a football in my life,” Giubilato said. “When I wrote my exchange student paperwork, I said I played football because football in Italy is like how we say is soccer here.”

Giubilato, Logan County’s kicker, came here from Piedmont, Italy, he said football has made the transition much easier.

“First meaning you got 60 more friends, and without this, the experience would probably be 50% than what it’s now.”

From the second he saw him kick, Head Coach Todd Adler knew he had to had him on the team.

“They (host family) actually sent me some videos of him at home kicking, and I was like, yeah, bring it, make sure he’s a practice on Monday,” Adler said. “It was all work from there. He loved it. We love having and he continues to get better each and every day.”

Since coming to the U.S. Mattia feels right here at home in Kentucky.

“I like living here. It’s pretty. It’s really like a chill place.” Giubilato said. “You know what I mean? I came up with a family that is really similar to mine in Italy. So I really didn’t fell the switch”

His family the Batten’s are grateful from the program, since joining the family, they don’t even see Mattia as a foreign exchange student.

“If you were to line up 5,000 kids right now, we could have not have picked a better kid for our family” His host dad Doug Batten said “I told my wife I said, you know, I mean, I hate to say it, but I’m gonna miss him when he’s gone, and he’s only been here a week because he is he’s just like part of our family.”

Friday Logan County will be taking on Boyle County in the state semi-finals, coach Adler thinks Mattia is a big reason for that

“He’s out every day working on his craft working to get better. He’s the ultimate competitor.” Adler said. “He’s been really really fun to have on our football team for sure.”

After coming to America, his eyes have opened to so many more opportunities

“I’ve never aspired to do his life. I Before coming here, I thought in my life, like, find a job, like go to university, or college.” Mattia said. “But now I see so many like ways in front of me, really, that these experiences really open these, like, a football career college, goes back to Italy, I got so many ways that I can take now.”

Giubilato is currently working one coming back to the states for his senior year, but until then he has only one goal in mind.

“My great dream is to come back Italy with a ring.”

Kickoff against Boyle County is set for 7:30pm Eastern.

