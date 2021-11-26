Frigid Black Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll be mostly sunny and COLD this Black Friday. Temperatures will climb to the upper 30s late this morning with daytime highs topping out in the low 40s.

Sunny and chilly Friday (wbko)

The cold front that passed us yesterday has left us feeling CHILLY. However, you can expect a bit of a warmup as we head into your weekend. Though temperatures will track in the 30s Saturday morning, we’ll see daytime highs climb to the low 50s. We’ll be a little bit cooler heading into Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s, but we stay dry! In fact, high pressure dominating the area will keep the rain at bay for the next 7 days! Tracking sunshine to stay with us through the work week but we’ll stay cool - so hold onto the jacket. A warming trend sets into the mid-week, with daytime highs flirting with the upper 50s and low 60s by Thursday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 42. Low 26. Winds W at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 55. Low 34. Winds S at 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 50. Low 26. Winds NW at 10 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 36

Record High Today: 75 (1921)

Record Low Today: 14 (1889)

Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.

Sunset: 4:30 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (5254 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 53

Yesterday’s Low: 36

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.26″

Monthly Precip: 2.43″ (-0.56″)

Yearly Precip: 50.53″ (+5.50″)

