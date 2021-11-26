A Frigid Start to Black Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thanksgiving was every bit as soggy as advertised! It was also colder, and the air turns colder still late Thursday night as northwest winds take over. This will make for a chilly “Black Friday”!

Friday will be off to a COLD start! Morning temperature readings kick us of in the 20s! If you like to line up outside of stores before sunrise to get good deals, definitely plan to wear a few layers while waiting outside. Temperatures will struggle to break out of the upper 30s through the afternoon, so you’ll need to hold on to the warm gear. Beyond that, we’re tracking a dry stretch ahead! Daytime readings jump back into the mid 50s (more seasonable territory) Saturday. A weak cold front arrives with nothing more than a few clouds Sunday, but it will serve to knock temperatures down a bit late in the weekend before a warming trend takes hold for Monday. At this time, there is no real shot for rain through at least Thursday!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

BLACK FRIDAY: Mainly sunny. Much colder. High 42. Low 26. Winds W at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. High 55. Low 34. Winds S at 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit cooler. High 50. Low 26. Winds NW at 8 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 53

Today’s Low: 36

Normal High: 55

Normal Low: 35

Record High: 74 (1896)

Record Low: -7 (1950)

Today’s Precip: 0.25″

Monthly Precip: 2.42″ (-0.57″)

Yearly Precip: 50.52″ (+5.49″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:31 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 51)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5330 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.