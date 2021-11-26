Advertisement

Kentucky State Police collecting food items for annual drive

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021
FRANKFROT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky State Police have started collecting donated non-perishable food items for families in need during the holidays.

“Cram the Cruiser” is going on at all 16 states police posts. State police say collected food is distributed to food banks, shelters, churches and other groups. The drive started Tuesday and continues until Dec. 6.

Troopers will be at grocery and retail stores accepting products like canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat and macaroni and cheese.

Food items may also be dropped of at local police posts.

