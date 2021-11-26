Advertisement

Legislative staffers receive new office furniture

The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials spent nearly $1 million to replace office furniture for hundreds of legislative staffers who work out of the state Capitol and Capitol Annex in Frankfort. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Mike Wynn, spokesperson for the General Assembly’s Legislative Research Commission, says the purchase was necessary.

Fifty executive desks were bought for nearly $1,350 each.

Meanwhile, more than 290 bookcases were bought for $815 each and 276 guest chairs were $339 each. No new furniture was purchased for lawmakers and their staffers.

