Advertisement

For Sears and Kmart, this could be the final holiday shopping season

The number of full-line Sears and Kmart stores have dwindled since the companies merged in 2005.
The number of full-line Sears and Kmart stores have dwindled since the companies merged in 2005.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - This could be the last Black Friday ever for two of America’s iconic retail brands - Sears and Kmart.

When the two historic brands merged in 2005, there were 3,500 stores nationwide.

But now you’ll only find 21 full-line Sears stores left in the mainland U.S. and just six Kmarts.

Retail experts predict those numbers will be down to zero soon, but the big box retailers are not alone.

Lord and Taylor completely folded during the pandemic, and JCPenney was forced into bankruptcy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Edmonson County Juvenile
Edmonson County juvenile found safe, returned home
BGPD respond to shooting on Shannon Way
Bowling Green Police respond to shooting on Shannon Way
Bowling Green Police responded to a robbery from Spring Hill Liquors
Bowling Green Police respond to robbery at Springhill Liquors
Bowling Green Police responded to a robbery at BB&T bank
Bowling Green Police respond to robbery at BB&T bank
Verizon - Bluegrass Cellular merger
After Bluegrass Cellular and Verizon merger, customers still experiencing issues

Latest News

Missing Edmonson County Juvenile
Edmonson County juvenile found safe, returned home
Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...
Stores kick off Black Friday, but pandemic woes linger
BGMU announces Scottsville Road closures for roadwork
A COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned.
EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police collecting food items for annual drive