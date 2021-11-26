View From The Hill: KY Teacher Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held at WKU for the first time

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time since its inception in 2008, the induction ceremony for the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame was held at WKU rather than the state capitol in Frankfort.

After a one-year Covid delay, inductees from last year and this year were added to the prestigious group as Amy Bingham shares in this week’s View from the Hill.

“I love what I do and I absolutely feel it was a calling.”

This gallery wall is full of educators who answered the call to teach.

“The most exciting part about today, being in the home of the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame in Gary Ransdell Hall in our beautiful building and our spaces is that the history of education will be ever-present.”

2021 Inductee Evelyn Douglas passed away this past April without knowing she was nominated.

“I’m hoping she’s smiling looking down from heaven”

Douglas’s career spanned more than four decades at Bullitt Central High School where she was a math teacher and more importantly a mentor.

“She took care of them. If they had something disappointing in their life they usually came to her and would talk to her about it.”

Spanish teacher Sharon Mattingly is in her 27th year of teaching at Barren County High School. She credits her support system with her classroom success.

“You’re in the room by yourself but you’re not in this business by yourself. You stand on the shoulders of giants, which is an old saying but that doesn’t keep it from being true.”

It’s a sentiment shared by 2020 inductee Lynn Riedling of Louisville. The bulk of her forty-year career has been teaching first graders.

“I just love being able to meet them where they are and tell them that they can be anything they want to be. The sky’s the limit as far as what they can accomplish.”

Wanda Clouse of Knox County says three key things worked for her teaching career. Know the content, know your students, and have a variety of teaching strategies.

“Those that don’t work, throw ‘em out. Try new things, go back to some things. Combine to them whatever fit your students.”

Inspiring stories from inspiring teachers who will impact future generations.

“It’s specifically placed right before the office of certification so that they constantly walk through the halls that have the history of great educators and their impacts on the commonwealth.”

WKU was selected as the home of the Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame because of its more than 100-year history in teacher education.

