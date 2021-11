BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Check out the highlights from Brett Alper and Ana Medina during the Semi-Final round of the high school football playoffs.

Final:

South Warren: 46

Woodford County: 25

Final:

Bethlehem: 21

Russellville: 34

FInal:

Paducah Tilghman: 39

Glasgow: 20

Final:

Logan County: 16

Boyle County: 54

