Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Barry Perkins

By Ana Medina
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

As we continue celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday some are expressing their gratitude for one man who is going the extra mile volunteering in first grade.

Barry Perkins has become a staple figure at Cumberland Trace Elementary in Warren County.

“He’s every teacher’s dream, everybody wants like those that one extra set of hands in your classroom, he’s been in first grade, so he knows what kids need,” says Angie Belcher a first-grade teacher.

“He’s one that he gives a countless amount of hours, to our kids to our teachers, he puts in a lot of work on his own planning his little activities for the kids and he has a huge heart,” added Wes Cottongim, the principal at Cumberland Trace Elementary.

Perkins is a retired first-grade teacher and decided to come back to Cumberland Trace Elementary to volunteer with the kids a few years ago.

He says, “it’s so nice to watch them and to see them learn and get excited and to be happy and everybody likes a little attention and so when I, you know pull them in, we read and we talk about things and it’s, it’s, it’s a big gift to me just to watch them grow and learn and enjoy school.”

Cottongim added, “we’re all struggling with the demands of all of our jobs, no matter what field you’re in. But in a time when we really need positivity, and encouragement, and help with different things, that’s what he’s provided.”

“I’m just very thankful for his time and sharing the love with our kids,” said Belcher.

‘I’m very thankful for Cumberland Trace for all the children that, that I have worked with, will work with and you know I plan to keep doing this and I’m very appreciated and I love that and they have made me feel a part of the family,” said Barry Perkins.

