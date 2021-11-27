A Much Warmer Saturday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Black Friday was a cold one! Despite full sunshine, temps only reached the low 40s. It will be quite a bit warmer Saturday as a south to southwest wind takes over!

Readings rebound into the 50s (WBKO)

Though temperatures will track in the 30s Saturday morning, we’ll see daytime highs climb to the low 50s. We’ll be a little bit cooler heading into Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s, but we stay dry! In fact, high pressure dominating the area will keep the rain at bay for the next 7 days! Tracking sunshine to stay with us through the work week but we’ll stay cool - so hold onto the jacket. A warming trend sets into the mid-week, with daytime highs flirting with the upper 50s and low 60s by Thursday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. High 57. Low 34. Winds S at 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit cooler. High 50. Low 24. Winds NW at 8 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 51. Low 34. Winds S at 8 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 42

Today’s Low: 27

Normal High: 55

Normal Low: 35

Record High: 75 (1935)

Record Low: 14 (1898)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.43″ (-0.71″)

Yearly Precip: 50.53″ (+5.35″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 51)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5330 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

