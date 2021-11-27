Advertisement

A Much Warmer Saturday!

Readings rebound in the 50s
By Shane Holinde
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Black Friday was a cold one! Despite full sunshine, temps only reached the low 40s. It will be quite a bit warmer Saturday as a south to southwest wind takes over!

Readings rebound into the 50s
Readings rebound into the 50s(WBKO)

Though temperatures will track in the 30s Saturday morning, we’ll see daytime highs climb to the low 50s. We’ll be a little bit cooler heading into Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s, but we stay dry! In fact, high pressure dominating the area will keep the rain at bay for the next 7 days! Tracking sunshine to stay with us through the work week but we’ll stay cool - so hold onto the jacket. A warming trend sets into the mid-week, with daytime highs flirting with the upper 50s and low 60s by Thursday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. High 57. Low 34. Winds S at 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit cooler. High 50. Low 24. Winds NW at 8 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 51. Low 34. Winds S at 8 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 42

Today’s Low: 27

Normal High: 55

Normal Low: 35

Record High: 75 (1935)

Record Low: 14 (1898)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.43″ (-0.71″)

Yearly Precip: 50.53″ (+5.35″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 51)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5330 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGPD respond to shooting on Shannon Way
Bowling Green Police respond to shooting on Shannon Way
Missing Edmonson County Juvenile
Edmonson County juvenile found safe, returned home
Bowling Green Police responded to a robbery from Spring Hill Liquors
Bowling Green Police respond to robbery at Springhill Liquors
Bowling Green Police responded to a robbery at BB&T bank
Bowling Green Police respond to robbery at BB&T bank
Verizon - Bluegrass Cellular merger
After Bluegrass Cellular and Verizon merger, customers still experiencing issues

Latest News

Sunny and chilly Friday
Frigid Black Friday!
A cold finish to the week, but at least the sun returns!
A Frigid Start to Black Friday!
Soggy Day Ahead!
Soggy Thanksgiving Day ahead!
Soggy Thanksgiving Day ahead!
Soggy Thanksgiving Day ahead!