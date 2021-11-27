Advertisement

One Bowling Green business is excited ahead of small business Saturday

By Ana Medina
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 1:27 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many rushed to the store this morning to get in on the sales and deals.

But if you did not want to stand and wait in line, many local businesses also had their own sales.

The majority are looking forward to small business Saturday, which takes place November 27.

“We’ve had a great turnout today. Today we did a more you buy the more you save so that’s been a really good, good turnout for today. But we’re most excited about tomorrow which is our Small Business Saturday and tomorrow our specials we’ve never done this before, so it be something kind of fun and new and that will be a mystery scratch-off. So every person making a purchase will get a card and then they scratch the little circle and it’ll, it’ll determine whether they get a discount or a prize so it’ll all be fun,” says Susan Hoechner, owner of Barbara Stewart Interiors.

Susan adds that it is important to support small and local businesses.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGPD respond to shooting on Shannon Way
Bowling Green Police respond to shooting on Shannon Way
Missing Edmonson County Juvenile
Edmonson County juvenile found safe, returned home
Bowling Green Police responded to a robbery from Spring Hill Liquors
Bowling Green Police respond to robbery at Springhill Liquors
Bowling Green Police responded to a robbery at BB&T bank
Bowling Green Police respond to robbery at BB&T bank
Verizon - Bluegrass Cellular merger
After Bluegrass Cellular and Verizon merger, customers still experiencing issues

Latest News

Veterans spend Black Friday getting donations for homeless servicemen @ 10
Veterans spend Black Friday getting donations for homeless servicemen @ 10
Hometown Hero: Barry Perkins
Hometown Hero: Barry Perkins
Wendy’s Twinkle at the Track opens with new attractions @ 10
Wendy’s Twinkle at the Track opens with new attractions @ 10
Local Business Excited About Small Business Saturday
Local Business Excited About Small Business Saturday