Russellville advances to first State Championship since 1990

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 11-1 Russellville Panthers defeat the 11-2 Bethlehem 34-21, advancing to their first Class 1A Football State Championship game since 1990.

Russellville got off to an early start with a 10 yard touchdown from Lennon Ries to Anthony Woodard to go out 7-0.

The Panthers would get up to a 34-7 lead late in the fourth quarter before Bethlehem scored two straight touchdowns to lighten the final score.

Woodard would finish the game for the Panthers with two touchdowns and a 1-yard pick six as they defeated Eagles to head to Kroger field.

Russellville will take on Pikeville at Kroger field in Lexington Friday, December 3 at 12pm Eastern.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.