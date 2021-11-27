Russellville advances to first State Championship since 1990
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 11-1 Russellville Panthers defeat the 11-2 Bethlehem 34-21, advancing to their first Class 1A Football State Championship game since 1990.
Russellville got off to an early start with a 10 yard touchdown from Lennon Ries to Anthony Woodard to go out 7-0.
The Panthers would get up to a 34-7 lead late in the fourth quarter before Bethlehem scored two straight touchdowns to lighten the final score.
Woodard would finish the game for the Panthers with two touchdowns and a 1-yard pick six as they defeated Eagles to head to Kroger field.
Russellville will take on Pikeville at Kroger field in Lexington Friday, December 3 at 12pm Eastern.
