South Warren blows out Woodford County 46-25, advances to 5A state title game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The South Warren Spartans knock off the top-ranked 5A team in the state entering Friday night, defeating previously-undefeated Woodford County 46-25 to advance to the state championship game.

From the very first snap of the game, South Warren was in full control. Eldar Dervisic’s opening kickoff landed in the hands of the Yellowjackets returner who fell backwards into the end zone for a safety. The Spartans got the ball back and scored on their very first play of offense when Caden Veltkamp hit Keegan Milby to make it 9-0 under 15 seconds into the game.

Woodford County tacked on a field goal but wouldn’t score for the rest of the first half. Kobe Martin had two touchdowns, including a big 76-yard burst for paydirt in the second quarter. Veltkamp threw for another touchdown and he helped set up a trick play in the second quarter with Luke Burton connecting with Mason Willingham.

Avrin Bell had an interception in the second quarter and a Spartans fumble recovery inside the Yellowjackets 10-yard line gave South Warren a comfortable 46-3 at halftime. That set up a running clock scenario in which the Yellowjackets tacked on three more scores but to no avail.

The Spartans return to the state title game for the first time since 2018 when they defeated Covington Catholic, 20-16, at Kroger Field. South Warren will face Frederick Douglass next Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. ET in Class 5A UK Orthopedics State Football Title Game.

