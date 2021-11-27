Wendy’s Twinkle at the Track opens with new attractions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Thanksgiving festivities wrapping up, Christmas festivities make their way around the city. In Bowling Green, this means the opening of Wendy’s Twinkle at the Track.

It opened on Thanksgiving night, with new additions to the holiday light show.

It features a new holiday village, where you can stand around a campfire, have s’mores, and hot cocoa with your family and friends. But, on top of all that, you might get a visit from someone special while driving a brand new C8 Corvette.

“We also are offering this year, you can actually drive one of our beautiful seats on the track in the twinkle lights,” said Greg Waldron, executive director of NCM MotorSports. “And who knows, when you’re visiting that Santa’s Village, you might actually catch a glimpse of Santa in his very own Corvette and get a picture with him.”

You can also take a spin on one of their Go-Karts in the village.

“This year in our winter village, we’re going to have our Go-Karts open,” explained Waldron. “So you know, a lot of folks don’t know that we have go-karts here at the Motorsports Park here in Bowling Green. And it’s a great place to come out. And just a fun great family fun and entertainment where you can race around with your family and friends and have some fun on our go-karts.”

Tickets are $20 per car, Monday through Thursday, and $25 per car, Friday through Sunday. For more information visit the Motorsports Park Website or Facebook Page.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.