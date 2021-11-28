Cooler conditions on the way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw much warmer conditions today in comparison to what we saw on Black Friday. Expect a cool down as we head into tonight with lows in the mid 30s.

Patio Forecast (wbko)

A high pressure dominating the area will keep the rain at bay for the next several days. We’ll stay high and dry through the end of our weekend with highs struggling to make it past the upper 40s through the afternoon. Expect very similar conditions through Monday, though we will see a warmup after that. Daytime highs will climb to the upper 50s through Tuesday and break 60 by Wednesday! Thursday will be a gorgeous day to be outdoors as we track plentiful sunshine along with afternoon temperatures in the mid 60s. Winds out of the south will also aid in keeping us warm through the end of the work week. However, isolated showers track in by Friday. It will not be a complete washout nor a severe weather threat. Highs will begin to tumble after the cold front passes through - we’ll see afternoon temperatures in the low 50s through next weekend!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit cooler. High 50. Low 24. Winds NW at 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 49. Low 34. Winds S at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 58. Low 36. Winds SW at 6 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 58

Today’s Low: 25

Normal High: 55

Normal Low: 35

Record High: 78 (1927)

Record Low: 13 (1903)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.43″ (-0.85″)

Yearly Precip: 50.53″ (+5.21″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:38 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 51)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5330 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.