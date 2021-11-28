Local tree lot prepares for upcoming holiday season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the end of the Thanksgiving holiday comes the beginning of the Christmas season. For local Christmas trees farms and tree lots that means the start of a busy selling season.

For the past 11 years, Morgan Burk and her family have been the owners of the tree lot and have had several different locations around the Bowling Green area. Now, they are primarily set up next to Lost River Cave off of Nashville Road.

“Last year, it was an amazing season, we sold out within two weeks,” she said, “So I think that this year just because of COVID, and the shortage of trees, that we’re definitely going to have a very early season, and a lot of people definitely trying to rush in this first weekend.”

With supply chain issues and employee shortages having been an issue for many businesses this past year, the Christmas tree one is no different.

“They are fresh-cut trees,’ Burk said, “So they’ve been cut within a week of purchase at all times. Unlike a lot of other box stores, or other locations, you might buy a Christmas tree, ours are super fresh came directly from a farm.”

Morgan’s family hires local college and high school students who are there throughout the season, many of which come back the next year and sometimes bring friends or other members of their family to work at the lot.

“This is a family business,” she said.

While some of the shortages and lack of employees to process the trees sent to the lot could be contributed to the coronavirus, it is not the sole cause.

“Another big part of that was that you know, 10 to 15 years ago, when these trees were actually being grown, there was a shortage of people that were planting trees, mainly because of a lot of economic downturns that we had in the recession,” said Burk, “So that is kind of just not trickling out to what we have a problem present-day actually finding Christmas trees. I don’t think most people realize that these trees don’t just grow in a year or two. It’s a 10 to 15-year investment.”

One of the most popular types of trees people buy for Christmas is the Frasier, which Burk says has a traditional tree look. The tree lot also has at least 5 to 10 other different varieties of trees to choose from, including an array of Pine, Scotch, Spruce, and White trees.

The lot is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m. For more information about the tree lot visit their Facebook page.

