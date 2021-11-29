Affordable Christmas now accepting donations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hope House is now accepting donations for the Affordable Christmas program.

The community outreach gives low income families the opportunity to purchase gifts at one-tenth of their retail value allowing parents to give gifts to their children for Christmas.

The drive accepts brand new toys and teen gifts or monetary donations used to purchase gifts.

Donations can be dropped off at 112 West 10th Avenue in Bowling Green, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.hopehousebg.com/christmas.

