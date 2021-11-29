Bowling Green businesses thankful for support during Small Business Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After celebrating Thanksgiving, and the rush for Black Friday deals, many businesses in Bowling Green were looking ahead to their big ‘holiday’, small business Saturday.

Michelle Wheeler with River Bend Blooms spoke on her small business, “we’re a specialty cut flower farm and from February until October, we go specialty cut flowers on our farm over by Barren, and then for the holidays, we do pop-up shops with our bulbs.”

Rachel Summar at Candle Makers on the Square spoke on her products, “most of the items in our store are very specific to either Kentucky or Bowling Green, they’re either made or created, in some way crafted by someone local.”

Wheeler also spoke on supporting small businesses because they help the economy, “this year with the shortages of products, that local small businesses are more important than ever to be able to put money back into our community, we always partner with another local business when we, when we pop up with the truck, we, we choose to support other local community small businesses so that it’s beneficial for both of us.”

A sentiment, Summar agrees with, “when money comes in here, we’re paying our employees who are local people, you know, that money is going back to our vendors also who are, you know, obviously local vendors, for the most part, and so yeah, it’s just it helps to build Bowling Green.”

Kristen Robinette is at Back Down South, a boutique on the square she says, “it’s not actually even about like spending the money it’s just showing support and I think that’s what matters most. In our community, we are so lucky, because we have so many awesome people and so many awesome businesses, and I think that we all just have to support each other.”

She also adds, “if we can keep our money in our community, then that’s just gonna make us that much stronger.”

Small Business Saturday is celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in the U.S., it began back in 2010.

