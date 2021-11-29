Bowling Green man pleads guilty to 2019 murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man pleads guilty to a murder from two years ago.

21-year-old Nathaniel Mieses-Nevarez entered the guilty plea in Warren Circuit Court Monday. He had been arrested for shooting and killing 19-year-old Holden Heath in Heath’s apartment in December of 2019.

Warren Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron says Mieses-Navarez took a plea deal in which he’ll get a 50-year prison sentence instead of going to trial in January when he could have been sentenced to life in prison. His sentencing is set for January 22nd.

